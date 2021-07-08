JANESVILLE — “I was an army brat,” said Mark Freitag, Janesville City Manager and retired U.S. Army Colonel.
“My dad was a career army officer of 32 years. He retired as a three-star general,” Freitag said during a recent phone interview.
Well-acquainted with family life that children experience when their parents are serving their country, Freitag said he lived in 11 locations during 18 years growing up.
And when he was in second grade, his family was invited to visit West Point, a trip that greatly impacted the young boy.
In 1984, he was accepted into the prestigious military academy.
“As I grew older, all I wanted to do was be a soldier,” he said.
After graduating from West Point as a commissioned 2nd Lieutenant, Freitag was ready to move on to the next step.
That meant giving back to the country that had paid his way at the academy by completing five years of active duty and three years in the reserves.
“After that, I wanted to stay,” he said.
He ended up staying in the military for 25 years.
Over the years, Freitag had traveled all over the U.S. and to places such as Japan and Mexico. And while in West Point, he went to the African nation of Zimbabwe, for example, where he worked in a refugee camp.
During his 25-year career in the U.S. Army, he commanded tank and cavalry units at the platoon, company and squadron level.
“My first active duty assignment was in Fort Bliss, Texas,” he said.
That was 30 years ago, and the first of the three deployments he would experience to Iraq.
He was a 24-year-old lieutenant in 1991 when he became a part of the ground war that came to be known as Operation Desert Storm.
LT Freitag, as he was called by crew members, was assigned to M Company, 3rd Squadron, 3rd Armored Cavalry Regiment.
“I was the executive officer in a tank company—there were 14 tanks,” he said.
But Freitag and the men occupying the tank company first would wait in Saudi Arabia until the massive air strike was over to expel the Iraqi forces from Kuwait.
On January 15 or 16, “We were right up on the border to begin bombing in Iraq. There were an enormous number of planes. I was sleeping on the back of the tank,” he said.
When the air strike was over, it was time for the tanks and M Company to move in.
“On Feb. 24, we drove north for three days into Iraq.”
They only stopped for fuel and maintenance, operating between two army corps as part of the coalition’s plan to cut off Iraqi forces fleeing back from Kuwait into Iraq.
When asked what he was feeling as they crossed the border, he said a couple things come to mind.
“I think two feelings: First, there’s the excitement, but also a degree of fear. When you cross you don’t know if they will be shooting at you, but that didn’t happen,” he said.
They stopped just west of Basra. The next day a cease-fire was called, Freitag said.
The Iraqi forces had fled back into the interior of the country.
“We made no contact with them,” he recalled.
However, after the cease fire, for another two weeks, they stayed put with their tanks and equipment.
“We sat patiently waiting. We wondered what would happen next; we didn’t know,” he said.
During that time, they kept busy keeping the equipment and weapons ready and operational.
Then, “They told us you guys are going home. It took several days to get back to Saudi Arabia,” he said.
On March 16, six months after they had left, they went back home to the base.
The soldiers were welcomed home to Fort Bliss with a parade and fanfare, Freitag said, although they didn’t feel like heroes.
“It was wonderful to be appreciated and to come home to that welcome as a young 24-year-old,” he said. “That was pretty awesome.”
Freitag, 55, decided to retire when he was stationed at Fort Hood in Alaska. He was a garrison commander at the time, had been relocated 14 times and gone on three combat deployments during his 25 years of service.
He started working as the Janesville City Manager in December of 2013.
The military helped prepare him for the Janesville job in several ways, he said.
“The military focuses on leadership,” he said.
It also holds people accountable and instills discipline, he said.
Freitag is married and has a daughter and a granddaughter.