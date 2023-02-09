JANESVILLE — On Monday, the day Todd Wolf committed to being a finalist for the job of Janesville’s next city manager, court records indicated his lawyer was in the midst of filing a wrongful termination lawsuit against the city of Sheboygan.
Wolf was fired as a city administrator in Sheboygan about a month ago.
Janesville City Council President Paul Benson said he was not aware on Monday, when the council named Wolf as one of four finalists for the city manager job that Wolf was suing the city of Sheboygan.
The Janesville City Council announced on Wednesday that Wolf, Scott Feldt, George Koczwara and Kevin Lahner were finalists to replace former City Manager Mark Freitag.
Court documents allege that Wolf was fired after denying city budget funding to an ad hoc local equity and inclusion activist group. Wolf declined to budget $70,000 for Sheboygan’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion and Belonging group to provide the city “equity and inclusion” services. Wolf said the group had no organized plan, according to the suit.
That funding denial happened after a city staff member used the N-word during a department head meeting to describe a racial slur a person had used at a city-hosted neighborhood chat, the suit says.
The lawsuit goes on to allege that after the funding request denial, some city officials orchestrated a probe of Wolf’s “conduct” through a third-party investigator, and then placed him on leave in early November. In early January, Sheboygan’s city council voted 8-2 to fire Wolf without cause.
Benson said the Janesville City Council has been aware that Wolf was placed on leave and then fired.
Benson further said Wolf in at least one interviews over the past month talked briefly about the firing, which happened about two years into his tenure as city administrator.
“We knew he was terminated. We had no idea the lawsuit was coming,” Benson said. “We knew he was on unpaid leave; he explained his side of the story briefly through the (city’s paid consultant) search firm.”
Benson noted that the Janesville City Council is launching its own background checks on all the finalists, and said the city expects to “pick the best candidates based on all the information.”
Meanwhile, the city announced Wednesday it intends to host public interviews with city manager finalists early next month. Public meet and greets with the candidates will take place at Janesville’s Rotary Botanical Gardens on the evenings of March 2 and March 3.