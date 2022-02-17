The Janesville Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) Chapter Chair of Community Service Ruth Anderson (right) gives Richard Snyder his certificate and pin. The Janesville Chapter of DAR awarded Snyder with the DAR Community Service Award at its Chapter meeting on Feb. 12.
JANESVILLE—The Janesville Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) awarded the DAR Community Service Award to Richard Snyder at the DAR Chapter Meeting on Feb. 12.
Snyder is also the Wisconsin Society DAR Community Service Award winner. The Community Service Award is presented in recognition of a citizen’s outstanding contribution to community service.
Snyder is a custom equipment designer and manufacturer and stained-glass artist who has given his time and expertise to draw the Rock County community together to celebrate the stained-glass art of the past. He helped to lead a community fundraising drive and volunteer effort to restore the Oak Hill Chapel in Janesville. Another one of his projects was the restoration of a 1840s Footville Methodist Church rosette window.
He has dedicated himself to educating young people in his home community and Honduras in the art of stained-glass creation. He has pledged to donate his own stained-glass and other creations to raise funds for “tiny homes” for the local homeless project that he proposed to the city of Janesville.
