JANESVILLE—This Friday, Janesville area natives Jaysen Jorgensen, Beth Millard, David Licary and Craig Lunaas will attempt the Race Across America (RAAM). Team members call themselves the VelociRiders and their race starts in Oceanside, California and ends in Annapolis, Maryland.
The four-person team will ride day and night and they will rest, take nutrition and take rest breaks in rotation during the nine-day period.
“This is definitely the first time we’ve ever attempted this,” Jorgensen said. “We have a four-person team. I started thinking about this about five years ago. I got into road biking about eight or nine years ago and I’ve been doing some long-distance biking, but this is the first time I’ve ever done something like this.”
Jorgensen said the team is doing the competition as the relay, but other competitors can try the competition solo and have 12 days to complete the race. Teams can anywhere from two to eight members. In the days prior to the race, Jorgensen has been driving the course backwards. He started in Dodge City and then drove through the course backwards to the start in Oceanside to get an idea of what the course is like.
“We took a long time to figure out if we wanted to attempt this and then you put together a team,” he said. “It turned out to be easier on the rider side than I thought it would be because I had nine people who agreed to it right away.”
Jorgensen soon pared the team down to the four they have now. Just four months ago Millard joined the team. The four-person team finished the Texas 500 Mile in February, which was the first big race the four did together. The race was a nonstop 500-miler, which lasted 31 and a half hours.
The team name, VelociRiders, came from Jorgensen’s bike shop in Janesville, Velocity Multi-Sport & Cycling at 1327 N. Write Road, Suite 180.
The team also has an 11-person support crew that will assist them during the cross-country trip.
The support crew includes Keith McGarvey, Russ Fortune, Tammy Peters, Jen Tison, Lisa Licary, Emilia Licary, Fred Blaser, Kirt Soukup and David Ringoen.
“For us to survive this is basically more than us because we just have to ride our bikes,” Jorgensen said. “But the support staff are the ones doing everything for us. I don’t want that to be left out—just how much these people sacrifice for no pay and two weeks off of work.”
The team is also getting support from multiple sponsors including Krueger Financial, Boomerang Home Rentals, Alewelt Concrete and more. Jorgensen said the team had to raise around $40,000 just to get out to California and start the race.
The team is also riding for multiple charities of their choice including Alzheimer’s & Dementia Alliance of Wisconsin, Tunnel to Towers Foundation and the Rock County Cancer Coalition.
To follow the VelociRiders team on their journey, go to facebook.com/VelociRidersRAAM.