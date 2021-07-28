BELOIT—School District of Beloit Board of Education Treasurer Stephanie Jacobs announced her resignation from the board Wednesday evening.
She wrote a letter to Superintendent Dan Keyser and the board of education which she shared with the Daily News.
“I am submitting my resignation effective immediately. In my years as both an educator and principal, student achievement was always one of my top priorities. In my nearly two years on the school board I do not feel that as a board we have made any strides toward improving student achievement for all students. Instead, I feel that there are some board members who have personal agendas that they want pushed through which takes up a large amount of time and effort, both on the part of the board and the administration.
“I also feel that our board consistently involves itself in matters that should be left up to the superintendent and his team. They are the experts in education; we are not.
“I cannot in good conscience be part of a board that consistently engages in behaviors that I strongly believe impede the success of our students that I have served since I moved to Beloit. Our students deserve better.”
When asked which specific board members she was referring to in her letter or what she believed their agenda was, Jacobs declined further comment.
In a school board meeting earlier this month, Jacobs raised some concerns about having the board make the decisions about expelling students rather than using an independent hearing officer and said she had concerns the board was micromanaging.
Jacobs was elected in April 2020 after she had been appointed to fill a vacancy to replace former board member John Winkelmann who left the board to get married.
Board President Megan Miller said the board will either add an agenda item or post a special meeting to begin the process to fill the vacancy. Whoever is appointed would serve out the rest of the year through the election and have the opportunity to run for office should they choose to do so this April.
“It is unfortunate Ms. Jacobs feels the way she does. I have total confidence in each of our board members and their integrity and I am still looking forward to the important work ahead to engage all of our community interests in the upcoming strategic planning process. I think that will highlight the work done and the work yet to come focused on best serving all of the needs of every child in our district,” Miller said.