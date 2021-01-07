BELOIT — The difference between police actions after the violence at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday and the police actions taken against Black Lives Matter protesters across the nation, are apparent to some local Black leaders.
The Associated Press reported on Thursday that between multiple U.S. cities, law enforcement officers in 2020 arrested more than 14,000 people during Black Lives Matter protests.
By comparison, the Associated Press reported that authorities in Washington arrested a few dozen people after seizing weapons and finding explosive devices on Wednesday after the violence at the U.S. Capitol.
District of Columbia police said Thursday that 68 people were arrested, while Capitol police said 14 were arrested, most for unlawful entry. More than 50 Capitol and D.C. police were injured, according to reports.
Yusuf Adama, a leader of Showing Up For Racial Justice (SURJ), said Wednesday’s events “illustrated just how dramatically different the law can work for people.”
Adama said he hopes citizens will harness their emotions and feel inspired to seek change. For example, he said, community members should learn from history, accept that racism is apparent in society and reflect on why laws are written in certain ways and how that can contribute to racial injustice.
Some people carrying Confederate flags entered the Capitol on Wednesday, which Adama said was alarming. Adama said few people being arrested can enable white supremacy.
Ron Watson, co-founder of the local Black Lives Matter chapter and a Beloit College professor, said how authorities responded to the mob storming the Capitol and protests last summer was worlds apart.
“It could not be more dramatic,” Watson said. “It doesn’t take a genius to see that this difference is extraordinary and is likely tied to who had participated. It’s a glaring difference.”
In 2020, Watson said, law enforcement in Washington responded to Black Lives Matter protests with armored vehicles, stun grenades and rubber bullets.
In contrast, Watson said some of the people committing “felonious offenses” Wednesday at the Capitol were seen on video taking selfies with police and then left without immediate consequence.
Watson said the events that unfolded as a mob of people stormed the U.S. Capitol was an extraordinary interruption of democracy.
“What I really hope is that we can see leadership emerge across the board,” Watson said. “I hope that all of us as citizens begin to realize the truly essential role we play in not promoting things that are false, but also dispelling things that are untrue.”
Rather than taking only to social media to vent, Watson said he encourages citizens to seek out reliable information from traditional news outlets and to contact their congressional representatives with questions and concerns.
“We should take any and all lessons that we can from what we have seen,” Watson said. “It is a call to action to all of us to counteract this insanity.”
The Reverend Michael Bell, Associate Minister of New Zion Baptist Church in Beloit, said “change is coming” and that citizens must continue to seek unity.
“It’s up to us to come together,” Bell said. “It’s an old saying that ‘a house divided cannot stand.’ And we are like a family unit that needs to keep the peace and be able to be together. It’s very important that we work together and help each other.”
The nation as a whole must take a stand, and people should not turn their heads, Bell said.
Bell said the seeds were planted long ago that paint Black Americans as criminals, and he said such rhetoric and national division should be replaced with compassion and truth.
“Allowing the community to come together, and pray together, and just come together ahead of the unknown,” Bell said.
Watson said he does not condone violence by anyone, including agents of the state. He added that Wednesday’s events showed protests are not always met with violence.
Adama said while he is concerned about possible further escalation of violence, he hopes for a peaceful transition of leadership in Washington.
In response to Wednesday’s violence, Adama said he encourages community members to use their voices, fortify community relations and wait for a later time to peacefully assemble.
“Yesterday is a wake up for many people,” Adama said. “I would just really like to express that everyone stay safe. Stay informed, stay educated.”