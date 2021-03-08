By the time you read this, the month of March will have arrived. March has been described as a shirt tail relative of spring. It is a relative of spring, but a very distant one.
I once asked one of my high school teachers if he were related to a famous Civil War general. He said that the general’s dog once passed through his great great grandfather’s back yard.
This is what you would have to call a distant kinship. But I don’t think of March as a shirttail relative of spring.
I think of it as Dr. Frankenstein’s monster. Let me explain.
The monster was made of dead body parts galvanized and brought back to life by electrical current. But for all this freakishness—and he was a very ugly man as a result of all these body parts thrown together from different corpses—he was also human. He learned to speak English, for example, very quickly.
In other words, Dr. Frankenstein’s monster was in a sort of category gap. He was a monster but also a human being. He was both—and neither one nor the other. He was in a category all by himself. He was lonely, and this is why he asked Dr. Frankenstein to make him a wife.
Well, that’s also March. March is neither winter nor spring. It’s too warm for winter and too cold for spring.
In winter we don’t have snow melting all the time. But in spring we don’t have any snow at all.
March, like Frankenstein’s creature, is the loneliest month of them all. It is like Rudolph before he guided Santa’s sleigh. None of the other reindeer wanted to have anything to do with him because he was a blend of deer and flashlight. None of the other months want to play with March.
But then a lot of things are like March. I just read from a neuroscientist who cited an experiment in which people are watching a basketball game so intently that they don’t notice a gorilla walking across the screen. The scientist said these basketball fans were neither conscious or unconscious of the gorilla. There’s another category gap. Human perception can be like the month of March, neither one thing nor the other.
Dracula was both man and bat, and neither one nor the other in full. Dracula, too, like March, was lonely. No wonder he was always looking to convert others into vampires, which is why we need to keep lots of garlic and crosses handy, if we don’t want to end up in a category gap ourselves. You are Dr. Jekyll but you are also Mr. Hyde.
It turns out that quantum physics is like March, too. A subatomic particle is both a particle and a wave—neither one or the other. Subatomic particles, too, must. be lonesome. None of the other particles want to have anything to do with them.
But then we can all be like March at times. Think of the last time you really lost your temper and kicked a tree trunk. That wasn’t the “real” you, right? And yet it was you, too. It was you and it wasn’t you. It was like March: neither fish fowl.
One warmish day in March I sat on my back porch and counted seventeen different seasons in a five-hour period. It started off almost like summer but then came a cold burst of wind and I was right back in February. The clouds got dark and a bit of rain began to fall. It was chilly. I was in November. But by around noon the clouds lifted and it was a blend of autumn and April. By early afternoon there were snow showers. It went on like this for most of the day.
Poor March. There’s no point in trying to put it in a category. It’s not really a month. It’s really its own season. It’s got mud, snow, rain, sun, sleet, freezing rain, blizzards, floods. Maybe it’s not a cast-off reindeer or Frankenstein’s creature.
Maybe it’s this brilliant mixture of opposing features that’s so brilliant it’s a season all its own. Brilliant people don’t have many friends. They’re too brilliant.
Maybe that’s why March is so friendless. I’ve tried to make friends with March, but whether it’s March or me, I’ve always failed. March just ain’t for me. Why can’t we all just go straight into June?
I don’t know about you, but I’m not keen to be part vampire bat. It’s bad enough that 23 and Me found that I was part Neanderthal.
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.