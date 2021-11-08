November is known for its clouds, so star-gazing isn’t great during the eleventh month of the year.
Don’t let the dark nights and overcast skies stop you from thinking about the stars. In fact, when you can’t see them is sometimes the best time to think about them.
First, even in November, remember that they’re still up there. And also note something else: They really are a long way off.
When we see a twinkling star we think we’re seeing some tiny but solid object. We are not. We are seeing the light from that object, and it’s often around two million years old. Yep, it’s taken two million years for the light from a star in our galaxy to get to us. That light got started when the dinosaurs were still around.
And how far away is our nearest galaxy? How long would it take us to reach it? At present spacecraft speeds, it would take us 42 million years. If we could travel at the speed of light, which we can’t, it would only take...27,000 years.
These numbers should tell us where our hat hangs. Outer space is so vast that our own little deadlines seem pretty petty in comparison. But what I’ve always disliked about the stars is not their distance. It’s the fact that they don’t have to work for a living,
At least our local star, the Sun, is useful for something. It warms and nourishes us. Most stars, hanging around planets without life, don’t perform any function at all. They have no need to justify their existence, They just hang up there and shine, or at least until they collapse into a dark hole. Too bad.
Let’s face it. Outside the sun we don’t know of a single star that has to work for a living. Stars don’t face deadlines. They don’t have to pay bills.
In some ways I’m glad November is here because I don’t have to look at the stars-I can’t see them-and envy them.
Still, there are other ways to think about these immensely far away heavenly bodies. For instance, while it’s true that they don’t have to meet deadlines or buy groceries, they also can’t make human choices. Not a single star in the Milky Way can choose between Chinese food and hamburgers, or between Rap Music and Country Western. We don’t last long, but we do have some freedom. Stars aren’t aware of their existence. We are. And this is painful sometimes, but it’s something we have that Orion the Hunter star doesn’t have.
When I was about seven I announced to my father what I might be when I grew up. I told him I might become a cowboy or a railroad engineer. But I told him I might also just become a movie star.
He disapproved of this latter idea. He said movie stars were immoral and “marry every time the moon changes.” He hoped I wouldn’t become one.
He was mostly right, but even at my young age I was onto something. In my view you didn’t have to work hard to become a movie star. You just became one. The movie stars I knew then, such as Clark Gable or Doris Day, just got before a camera and were Clark Gable or Doris Day. Just as the Milky Way didn’t have to work in order to become the Milky Way, Clark and Doris didn’t have to work in order to become Gable and Day.
So I had some insight that day: both the stars in the sky and the great Hollywood stars become their own excuse for being. Even today, I can’t imagine Leo De Caprio or Scarlett Johannsen having to pay bills, any more than I can imagine Pegasus the Star having to pay bills.
Another star, Cary Grant, once said, “Everyone I meet wants to be Cary Grant. I don’t blame them. I too would like to be Cary Grant.”
He could just as easily have been talking about any of those distant stars that we can’t see on a dark November evening. Even now, part of me wants to join the Milky way.
Tom McBride is the author of BENT DEAD IN BELOIT: A Mystery.