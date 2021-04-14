JANESVILLE—After being on the cusp of a potential breakthrough in 2019 identifying a teen whose body was found in rural Rock County over two decades ago, the Rock County Sheriff’s Office says an announcement on the case could come next month.
In February of 2019, the DNA Doe Project announced it had tentatively identified the teen, with the sheriff’s office working on an independent investigation into the identification with the Rock County Medical Examiner’s office.
Findings from the DNA Doe Project were made possible through genetic analysis by officials at the University of North Texas that looked to match DNA from the 16-year-old with potential relatives.
DNA Doe Project Executive Director Margaret Press said on Wednesday it was waiting on the results of the sheriff’s office’s independent investigation.
Sheriff Troy Knudson said the process is continuing to move slowly.
“We do not have any updates at this time,” Knudson said. “I am hoping that we have an update within a month, however, it is largely in the hands of the medical examiner’s (office) at the moment.”
The sheriff’s office announced aspects of the early stages of potential identification “didn’t go as smoothly” as expected, a former investigator on the case said in a Beloit Daily News article from Aug. 8, 2019.
In 1993, the body of a male, possibly 16 years old, was found along Turtle Creek outside Clinton in the Town of Bradford. The teen was not identified and has since been referred to as John Clinton Doe.