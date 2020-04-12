BELOIT - State Rep. Mark Spreitzer, D-Beloit, is calling on the U.S. Postal Service and the Wisconsin Elections Commission to conduct an investigation into possible irregularities related to mail-in absentee ballots in Wisconsin’s 2020 Spring Election.
“In the midst of a pandemic, Wisconsin was forced to have a disastrous election that has shaken the faith that we put in our electoral system,” Spreitzer said in a news release.
He said there have been irregularities reported across the state in regard to ballots.
“I thank Senator Tammy Baldwin and Senator Ron Johnson for their leadership on this issue, and I hope that the answers we receive will help restore faith in our state’s electoral system.”
