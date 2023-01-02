Vice President Nancy Forbeck, Council Member Sherry Blakeley, Council Member Clinton Anderson, President Regina Dunkin, Council Member Markese Terrell and Council Member Kevin Leavy gathered at a workshop concerning the hiring process for a new city manager.
BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will hold three closed session meetings this week as the process of choosing a new city manager moves forward.
The first meeting will take place after the normally scheduled city council meeting at on Tuesday. The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. with the closed session meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
According to the meeting agenda, the city council will discuss questions and materials for upcoming interviews of city manager candidates.
Later in the week, on Friday and Saturday, the city council will meet in closed session to conduct the first two interview sessions for the seven potential candidates for the city council positions. Closed meetings are scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Friday and at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday at City Hall, 100 State St.
“The next step will be determined based on the results of the first round of interviews,” explained Sarah Lock, Director of Strategic Communications for the City of Beloit.
No other interview dates have been announced.
It was announced on Dec. 21 that the Beloit City Council narrowed down the number of applicants from 16 down to seven.
Baker Tilly, the executive search firm that assisted with the search for a new city manager, originally received 32 applications for the position, but 16 of the candidates qualified for the position.
Lock confirmed that it is unknown at this time when a new city manager would be put in place.
Patty Heminover, director of the Baker Tilly executive search firm, told the Beloit Daily News in October that the plan was to have a city manager in place by January or February 2023.
A public component to the screening process will take place before a city manager is chosen, according to Lock. In previous city manager searches, public hearings have been held allowing members of the public to meet with and ask questions of city manager finalists.
Early on in the process Heminover pitched a public component to the process that would include presentations made by the finalists to the community that includes organization and business heads.
A salary range of $170,000 to $185,000 a year was advertised for the city manager position.
The previous, city manager, Lori Curtis Luther, was paid a salary of $184,188.13 a year salary following her last evaluation.
Heminover explained to the Beloit Daily News that Luther was one of the highest paid city managers in Wisconsin.
Luther left the position of Beloit city manager in August, after accepting the city manager position in Overland Park, Kansas. She was the city manager in Beloit from 2015-2022.
Elizabeth Krueger is currently acting as the interim city manager of Beloit. Krueger is also the current city attorney and deputy city manager.