Vice President Nancy Forbeck, Council Member Sherry Blakeley, Council Member Clinton Anderson, President Regina Dunkin, Council Member Markese Terrell and Council Member Kevin Leavy gathered at a workshop concerning the hiring process for a new city manager.

 BDN file photo

BELOIT—The Beloit City Council will hold three closed session meetings this week as the process of choosing a new city manager moves forward.

The first meeting will take place after the normally scheduled city council meeting at on Tuesday. The council will hold its regular meeting at 7 p.m. with the closed session meeting scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

