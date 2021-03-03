BELOIT — Spring is just around the corner as the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) heads into the final year of construction for the Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43 project.
Interstate work in Beloit and Janesville continued through the winter and work remains on schedule for wrapping up construction by the fall.
The project is part of the 45-mile upgrade of the interstate highway system from the Illinois state line to the U.S. 12/18 interchange in Madison. The project began in 2015.
Initial work in Beloit will center on bridge decking for the flyover ramps for I-39/90 and I-43 and work on the diverging diamond interchange. Girders were placed over the winter with a few remaining to be set in place before concrete can be poured.
Project Communications Manager Steve Theisen said concrete pouring is expected to take place “later this spring” followed by expected grating work and ramp configuration starting in the summer.
“There’s lots to do, but we’ve made good progress,” Theisen said.
When finished, Highway 81 (Milwaukee Road) will be extended with a connection to the Hart Road interchange. Free flow flyover ramps from I-43 to I-90 will carry pass-through traffic, along with direct access to I-90 to Highway 81 to access Beloit.
Heading into Beloit drivers will go through a traffic layout known as a diverging diamond interchange concept. The new configuration will allow for direct access to Highway 81/Milwaukee Road from I-90, and from westbound traffic to I-43 heading on “the new Highway 81.
The new interchange concept is expected to reduce traffic crashes in the area. There have been multiple semi-trucks roll over at the existing area of I-43 and Theisen urged all motorists to obey the speed limit through the construction zone.
“We want to remind everyone to slow down,” Theisen said. “We also stress that drivers watch and be alert for construction crews.”
No long-term closures are expected in the final year of construction, Theisen added, with anticipated closures to come during the overnight or early morning hours.
Theisen said communication between WisDOT and businesses in the interstate corridor remained a top priority.
“I think our coordination and communication we’ve had with the Beloit community has been instrumental,” Theisen said. “Having those partnerships have been invaluable to us.”
Brad Lawver, a representative for the I-90 Group made up of business leaders in the Beloit interstate corridor, said members were “excited” to be heading into the final year of construction.
Lawver added that the addition of new businesses along Milwaukee Road and near the Ford Street intersection was a good sign for the corridor’s future.
“With the new Jiffy Lube, Popeye’s and Verizon locations coming in, that’s great to see there’s still confidence in the area,” Lawver said.
Heading into the heart of construction season, Lawver said the group plans to hold regular meetings and communicate consistently with WisDOT representatives.
“They’ve stepped up and made sure we were taking good care of the businesses,” Lawver said. “I think we’ve had a really strong back-and-forth and they have always been responsive to us.”
To follow the project’s progress online, visit www.facebook.com/WisconsinI3990Project or sign up for updates at www.projects.511wi.gov/