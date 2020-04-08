BELOIT - Construction on Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43 continues in the Beloit area.
All I-39/90 traffic has shifted to the southbound lanes from Hart Road to Cranston Road. Northbound lanes are being reconstructed and graded.
I-43 remains open with one lane of traffic in each direction.
Loop ramps are closed at the I-39/90 and I-43/Wisconsin Highway 81 interchange. I-39/90 traffic must use Exit 185 to access I-43/Wisconsin Highway 81.
Colley Road under I-39/90 remains closed until May.
