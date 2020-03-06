BELOIT — Construction season is once again upon the Stateline Area, with road work for the I-90/39 and I-43 interstate projects getting underway this month.
On Thursday, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation hosted an open house meeting to give residents a preview of what to expect this year.
“We’re trying to maintain access as much as possible during the construction season,” said WisDOT Project Communications Manager Steve Theisen.
Cornellier Superstore General Manager Brad Lawver, who represents businesses along the Milwaukee Road/Highway 81 corridor with the I-90 Group, said communication between WisDOT and businesses remains strong.
“They’ve been a great group to work with and have helped us get what we needed in terms of signage during construction,” Lawver said. “It’s really been better than we expected.”
As construction picks back up, Lawver said I-90 Group members would remain in contact with WisDOT to inform them of any issues that could arise from the intensive road work.
For I-39/90, reconstruction and expansion of nearly three miles of interstate starting at Hart Road south to Cranston Road will once again get underway. Traffic configuration seen last year will surface with traffic transitioning to north and southbound lanes for work on either side of the interstate. Work is expected to carry over into 2021.
At I-43, the interstate will once again be one lane in each direction, along with a temporary traffic shift taking interstate traffic to the Highway 81 extension to allow work on flyover ramps connecting I-39/90 and I-43.
In terms of I-43 interchange work, 13 girders will be set this year for the future ramp configuration and diverging diamond interchange. With construction on the interchange, motorists can expect overnight ramp closures.
Traffic will be shifted onto the new flyover bridges next year and the new interchange will start to be open to traffic. Construction at the interchange this year will be for the flyover ramps and bridges.
The Visit Wisconsin Welcome Center will also be closed for three months from August to late October for work that is expected to extend the number of truck parking stalls at the rest area.
To sign up for weekly construction updates during the spring, summer and fall, visit https://projects.511wi.gov/i-39-90. Information on the project can also be found on Facebook at Wisconsin I-39/90 Project.
Tips for avoiding crashes in construction zones:
• Don’t get distracted. Eliminate eating, drinking, and other distractions while behind the wheel.
• Expect the unexpected. Speed limits may be reduced, traffic lanes may be changed, and people and vehicles may be working on or near the road.
• Slow down. Follow posted speed limits at all times
• Give yourself room. Rear-end collisions are the most common work zone crashes, so don’t tailgate and leave room to brake.
• Plan ahead and be patient. Leave early or map out an alternate route. Call 511 or visit 511wi.gov for real-time travel conditions on Wisconsin’s highways.
• Follow the law. Slow down and move over, if possible, when you see flashing lights or vehicles parked on the side of the road.
