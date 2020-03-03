BELOIT - An update of the Interstate 39/90 construction project will be presented during an open house set for 5 - 7 p.m. Thursday at Home2Suites, 2750 Cranston Road.
Information pertaining to the upcoming 2020 construction season in the south section of the construction project will be presented. Officials from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation will be present.
Weather permitting, crews are planning to resume construction activities in early to mid-March.
