BELOIT — Interstate construction at I-39/90 and I-43 remains ahead of schedule as 2020 draws to a close, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.
Project Communications Manager Steve Theisen said Thursday that construction will continue through the winter and drivers should expect intermittent overnight lane closures along the I-39/90/I-43 interchange between the hours of 7 p.m. and 5 a.m. in early January as crews prepare to place additional girders for the diverging diamond interchange layout.
Theisen said recently completed project aspects included initial girder work that will be followed by bridge work associated with the interchange.
“We want to keep the process moving forward,” Theisen said. “It’s really important that we stay ahead of schedule and we recognize the impact it can have on the businesses, but those partnerships we’ve had have been instrumental in helping to keep everyone informed.”
Brad Lawver, representative for the I-90 Business Group, said businesses along the Milwaukee Road corridor in Beloit are excited the project remains ahead of schedule.
“I think everyone is excited about it, honestly,” Lawver said. “Everyone is obviously worried about change but I think after time it’s going to really be a good thing for us all. It will take a bit to get there.”
Lawver said businesses will meet again in early 2021 to gauge any issues that may have come up over the winter and as a look ahead to the final year of construction.
Looking ahead to 2021, initial work in the spring time will center on bridge decking for the flyover ramps and diverging diamond interchange.
Construction on the interstate is expected to be completed in the fall of next year.