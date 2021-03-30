BELOIT — Last year was a major success for the Interstate 39/90 and Interstate 43 reconstruction project in southern Wisconsin as construction ended the year ahead of schedule.
The project now heads into its final year.
In October of 2020, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) opened additional lanes of traffic between Edgerton and Janesville and Janesville and Beloit, marking the completion of 40 of the 45 miles of interstate currently under construction. The five miles left to complete include the interchanges in Madison, Janesville and Beloit.
“Last year was great for the project,” said Project Communications Manager Steve Theisen. “There were some challenges related to the pandemic, however, staff did a great job keeping things on schedule and on budget. Our staff are committed to a common goal of getting people to and from their destinations safely and these improvements are going to be lasting for decades to come.”
In 2020, ground work dominated the early position of the year followed by the placement of 56 girders for the flyover ramps that were added at I-43 in Beloit. The expansion of I-39/90 between Hart Road and Cranston Road in Beloit also was completed in 2020.
Major work for 2021 will be the I-43 interchange work and tie-ins at Gateway Boulevard and Hart Road, followed by connecting Freeman Parkway to the interstate. Rounding out the year in 2021 will be finished work at the diverging diamond interchange at I-43 and Highway 81 and having the flyover ramps completed.
“We’ve had great collaboration between staff who developed the design plans and determining how to stage the project out there,” Theisen said.
Brad Lawver, representative for the I-90 Business Group, said businesses along the Milwaukee Road corridor in Beloit are excited as the project remains ahead of schedule.
“I think everyone is excited about it, honestly,” Lawver said. “Everyone is obviously worried about change, but I think after time it’s going to really be a good thing for us all. It will take a bit to get there.”
Lawver said businesses will meet again in early 2021 to gauge any issues that may have come up over the winter and as a look ahead to the final year of construction.
Construction on the interstate is expected to be completed in the fall of 2021.