TOWN OF BELOIT —Construction continues at the newest school in the Beloit Turner School District, and project leaders say the efforts are still on track for completion this summer.
“Things are going very well,” said Project Superintendent Skip Hegemann with Scherrer Construction. “All the teams have been working together well to create a smooth-running project.”
Scherrer Construction, out of Burlington, is partnering on the school project with Beloit-based Klobucar Construction, with additional help from numerous subcontractors.
Garden Prairie Intermediate School is located on a 14-acre site along South Bartells Drive, to the northwest of the middle and high school campus.
The new building will open in time for the 2021-22 school year and will replace Townview Elementary School. The cost of the project is roughly $17 million.
Work is well-underway on the interior design, Hegemann said, with plans to continue working on the exterior, parking lot, sidewalks and playgrounds outside after winter clears up.
About 50% of the walls inside the building are finished with paint and coating, Hegemann said. Teams are currently taping up the library.
The gymnasium is already largely complete and is being used as a storage space until flooring can be added later this year.
Next week, crews will begin moving cabinetry inside the classrooms. They also will start installing lights.
In about two weeks, Hegemann said work will begin on laying down floors. Markerboards and shelves will be installed soon.
The ceilings inside the building will then be added, and are expected to be done by the end of April.
The front entrance and main office spaces already have been built out, with doors and windows set to be installed later this spring.
About 75% of the building’s front exterior brick façade facing South Bartells Drive is complete, Hegemann said, with plans to put up metal panels in February.
An average of 75 workers are active on-site every day, Hegemann said, as the project moves forward.