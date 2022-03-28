SOUTH BELOIT—First, South Beloit’s fire chief resigned from his position with no notice and no explanation in October. Now, the interim fire chief has resigned as well.
Captain Gary Brown, who has been with the South Beloit Fire Department for about 15 years, informed city officials on Friday that he is resigning effective immediately, said South Beloit Mayor Ted Rehl.
Brown had been serving as interim fire chief since former Chief Dan Zerfass submitted his letter of resignation on Oct. 18, 2021. Few details have been released regarding Zerfass’s sudden departure. He had been hired as South Beloit Fire Chief in August of 2020 to fill the vacancy left by the retirement of former Chief Mike Davenport, who served as chief for three years.
In mid-March, South Beloit city officials said Brown was on leave from the department and Lt. Dave Palmer was taking on the duties of interim chief.
City officials initially said they planned to advertise for a new fire chief at the beginning of the new year. However, plans to seek a new chief were put on hold as the city council looked at other options for the fire department and its structure. One option was to look at cooperative agreements with area fire departments.
With Brown’s departure, the city is looking at those options again.
“Right now we have three options. We can advertise for a new chief, appoint a temporary chief or explore collaborative agreements with fire departments, mainly in Rockton and Roscoe,” Rehl said. “I know we will explore collaborative agreements and possibly hiring a new chief.”
Rehl said city officials have just started talking with other fire departments about how they can help. He said mainly, what South Beloit is looking for right now is sharing of leadership personnel. He suggested maybe a captain from one of the departments could fill in providing leadership. Rehl said he wants to maintain the South Beloit Fire Department as an independent department.
He said the city is not looking at a merger with an area fire department because that would be a complicated process. Neighboring departments—the Harlem-Roscoe Fire Protection District and the Rockton Fire Protection District—are districts that have taxes levied to residents in their individual districts. South Beloit is a city fire department.
Rehl said the council explored a merger of sorts between the Winnebago County Sheriff’s Department and the South Beloit Police Department a few years ago and found that to not be fully advantageous for the city. He said the council wants to give the issue due diligence and find the solution that is best for the city and its residence.
Rehl added one of the main goals is to restore stability and confidence of the South Beloit Fire Department personnel.