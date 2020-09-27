BELOIT - The Beloit Police and Fire Commission will meet on today to potentially take action to name Police Inspector Thomas Stigler as interim police chief following Chief David Zibolski's departure to Fargo, North Dakota.
The PFC will meet by teleconference at 4:30 p.m. at City Hall, 100 State St. and consider naming Stigler to the post. Stigler was hired in March of 2018 after 30 years with the Milwaukee Police Department.
Commissioners also will discuss the recruitment and selection process for the future permanent chief, according to the agenda.