BELOIT—Drew Pennington, Beloit director of planning and building services, has been named interim economic development director and interim president and CEO of the Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation (GBEDC), according to a news release from the City of Beloit.
Pennington joined the Beloit’s Planning Division in December of 2007 and was promoted to director of planning and building services in 2012. His work includes long-range planning for the development and redevelopment of Beloit.
Pennington holds a master’s degree in urban and regional planning and a bachelor’s degree in business administration both from UW-Madison. He recently concluded a six-year term as the vice president for chapter affairs on the American Planning Association-Wisconsin Board of Directors. Pennington was certified in 2014 as a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners (AICP). He is involved with the Literacy for Life Initiative, Downtown Beloit Association Design Committee, Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS), and a variety of youth athletic organizations.
“I am confident that Drew has the knowledge-base, talent and skills to lead our organization,” said GBEDC Board Chair Regina Dunkin. “He has a thorough understanding of community planning, a proven record of impartiality, and has served as a valuable resource for economic development activities.”
The City of Beloit and Greater Beloit Economic Development Corporation will coordinate to recruit the region’s next economic development leader.