BELOIT—Integrated Homecare Services, 2020 Sutler Ave., acquired the home medical equipment division of HomeCare Pharmacy on Jan. 31, continuing to provide for the ongoing equipment rental and supply needs of HomeCare Pharmacy’s customers.
Integrated Homecare Services President Mark Hatch said the acquisition was a great opportunity to grow the business and to bring some additional services to the market. He said it will be a seamless transition for customers.
“We are going to continue to provide the same great level of service from Homecare Pharmacy and to expand services,” Hatch said.
Joe McNamara, co-owner and partner of Homecare Pharmacy, said Homecare partners with a group of about 70 independent pharmacies and decided to focus on offering more pro-health and proactive pharmacy activities, which many competitors are starting to do by offering various supplements and preventative healthcare items.
McNamara said the home medical equipment portion of the business is in good hands as Hatch’s family business has been in operation for 33 years, similar to how Homecare has been in business for 34 years.
“We wanted to sell the equipment to another family-owned business. He’s (Mark Hatch) a good guy and many of our employees have gone to work there so customers will see familiar faces,” McNamara said.
Since 1988, Integrated HomeCare has offered service in home medical, respiratory and sleep therapy equipment. The business has offices in Beloit and Rockford offering products such as portable oxygen systems, walkers, wheelchairs, hospital beds, bath safety equipment, CPAP machines and supplies, lift chairs, stair lifts and more. Women’s health products include breast bumps for breastfeeding, maternity support belts, mastectomy prosthesis and bras and more.
Its team of patient service technicians provide in-home set-up, delivery and 24/7 on-call service. Integrated HomeCare also works with Beloit Regional Hospice.
Its many products and services help the elderly stay in their homes longer or assist those getting out of rehab or a hospital setting to safely live in their homes after transition.
Hatch said the Rockford location has been in operation for 33 years. Although the company served the Beloit market for years, it opened its Beloit retail location three years ago.