Andrew Ittigson, senior planner with the AECOM consulting firm, sets up information posters regarding a proposed microtransit service in Beloit. The consulting firm held two information sessions on Monday about the microtransit service at the Beloit Transit Center and at the Beloit Public Library.
Buses line up outside the Beloit Transit Center off Shirland Avenue in Beloit on Monday morning. Public input is being sought on a proposed microtransit service that would use smaller buses that riders can arrange through a cell phone app.
BELOIT — People in Beloit may soon have a new option to get where they want to go.
Residents are being asked for their input about a proposed “microtransit” service the city of Beloit is exploring. This service utilizes smaller, “cutaway” buses which will pick people up and transport them short distances or take them to a Beloit Transit Services connection site.
“It is kind of like an Uber or Lyft ride service,” said Andrew Ittigson, senior planner with the consulting firm AECOM. “It will be a zoned service and riders will have the ability to schedule a ride through an app.”
The app, which can be downloaded on the rider’s cell phone, would allow the rider to be picked up within 10 to 20 minutes.
AECOM officials held two public input sessions on Monday — one at 7 a.m. at the Beloit Transit Facility on Shirland Avenue and one at 4 p.m. at the Beloit Public Library.
AECOM is working with the Stateline Area Transportation Study (SLATS) and Beloit Transit Services on the microtransit survey. Once the survey is complete, an assessment of whether the service is right for Beloit will be made.
People also can share their thoughts about the proposed microtransit service online at the website www.beloittransit.com. Ittigson said there may be more public input sessions scheduled, possibly in June.
The cutaway buses seat about 16 passengers and are wheelchair accessible, with room for two wheelchair passengers.
James Thompson, transit manager for Beloit Transit Services, said the Beloit service currently offers on-demand pickup service anywhere in the city on Saturdays only. A full-sized, 35-foot bus is used for this service.
“Passengers can call to schedule a pickup Monday through Friday. They have to schedule it in advance,” Thompson said. “Then we can plan out a route.”
Ittigson said the microtransit service is becoming more popular across the country. Green Bay and Milwaukee currently have microtransit services, he said.