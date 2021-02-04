BELOIT—The Wisconsin Department of Transportation (WisDOT) is requesting public input regarding a resurfacing project planned along Wisconsin Highway 213 between Burton Street near Beloit and Wisconsin Highway 11 near Orfordville in Rock County.
WisDOT is proposing to resurface approximately 12.6 miles of Highway 213. The project—scheduled for 2026 with potential advancement to 2025—will also realign the County H and County Q intersections with WIS 213, update the curb ramps in Orfordville to meet Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) standards, and replace beam guards. Right of way acquisitions will be required for the expansion of the curb ramps to meet ADA standards, as well as the redesign of the County H and County Q intersections. WIS 213 traffic will be detoured during construction via WIS 81 and WIS 11 with emergency and local access maintained.
Information regarding the resurfacing of Highway 213 can be viewed on the WisDOT website at: https://wisconsindot.gov/Pages/projects/by-region/sw/wis213-rockcounty/default.aspx. Comments will be received through March 15.