BELOIT - A 7-month-old boy has been located unharmed after he was taken from his mother's home by a 17-year-old male, according to Beloit police.
On Tuesday morning, the department issued an appeal to the public to help locate 7-month-old Sovereign A. Taylor and 17-year-old Jason Schaffer. The department's initial concern was the welfare and safety of the infant, police said.
Both Taylor and Schaffer were located in Chicago with assistance from the Chicago Police Department.
Beloit police said Tuesday the department is "continuing the investigation into the child custody issues."