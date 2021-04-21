JANESVILLE — The case against a Beloit man accused of causing the death of his infant son in March of 2017 appears to be headed for a jury trial early next month
Deanthony C. Hodges, 35, made a virtual appearance in Rock County Circuit Court via video conference Wednesday before Rock County Branch Seven Judge Barbara McCrory for his final pre-trial hearing.
Hodges is charged with first-degree reckless homicide and misdemeanor bail jumping in the death of his son, 7-week-old Amanii C. Hodges, on March 20, 2017. Deanthony Hodges has pleaded not guilty in the case and remains free since posting a $10,500 cash bond on April 28, 2020, court records show.
McCrory ran through various motions with Assistant District Attorney Richard Sullivan and defense attorneys Ashley Morse, Matthew Lantta and Philip Brehm. Morse and Lantta represent Hodges and Brehm is representing Amanii’s mother, Jessica A. Nelson, 33, of Beloit, who is also charged in connection to the infant’s death. Nelson’s case is scheduled for a status conference following the conclusion of the state’s case against Hodges, McCrory confirmed on Wednesday. Nelson is charged with neglecting a child with the consequence of death.
McCrory also denied a motion to separate the two charges Hodges faces and also denied a motion by the defense to restrict testimony related to Amanii’s injuries suffered from the incident.
According to court records that cite medical experts who assisted in the investigation, Amanii suffered a brain bleed caused by significant head trauma, a fracture to the back of his skull and retinal hemorrhages due to head trauma. A medical doctor cited in the criminal complaint notes that the force needed to cause the injuries was consistent with that of a high-speed traffic crash in which a person is unrestrained, also noting that the injures were consisted with shaking or slamming of a child.
In December of 2019, the defense attempted to argue that Nelson was responsible for the infant’s death, but Sullivan argued that Hodges was watching Amanii and that symptoms observed at the hospital occurred within 30 minutes of the injuries being reported.
Beloit police responded to a home in the 700 block of Euclid Avenue at around 1:58 p.m. where the child was reported to be unresponsive. Hodges told police he had been watching his son since earlier that morning, prepared a bottle for the baby’s feeding and then found Amanii to be no longer breathing. Beloit Memorial Hospital staff advised Beloit police the injuries sustained by the infant were consistently with being shaken or physically attacked.
The case appears headed to trial on May 3, but McCrory told both parties that any last-minute talks regarding a potential plea agreement must wrap up before April 29. In response, Sullivan confirmed that talks between the parties would continue later this week.