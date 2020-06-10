Editors note: Human trafficking is a crime that is getting more attention locally and across the nation. There are challenges in identifying perpetrators and victims, but locally, citizens have been trained to assist in identifying human trafficking. This is the final installment in a three-part series on what is being done locally regarding human trafficking.
BELOIT — Employees from jobs spanning multiple industries have received training in spotting the signs of human trafficking in a bid to alert authorities sooner of possible dangerous situations.
In 2015, the Women’s Fund of the Stateline Community Foundation highlighted human trafficking in the Stateline Area. The push by the foundation is what led to the formation of the wide-ranging Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force.
Locally, members of the Rock County Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force have worked since 2017 to train hundreds of employees across Rock County. The task force is made up of community members and groups, ranging from school faculty to law enforcement, with the objective to keep youth safe from sex trafficking.
Sara Schumacher, an executive committee member on the task force, said training modules help people think about things in a different way.
“We have an open forum discussion to really educate them and to help them learn about what trafficking looks like,” Schumacher said.
Defining what trafficking looks like can be complicated, though, with it impacting boys, men, girls and women of all backgrounds.
“It crosses all barriers,” Schumacher said.
To schedule a training, visit https://www.fighthumantrafficking.org/book-us/.
Human trafficking can take many forms. Sex trafficking is human trafficking for the purpose of sexual exploitation, including sexual slavery. A victim is forced into a situation of dependency on their trafficker or traffickers and then used to give sexual services to customers. It also can include labor trafficking, a form of modern day slavery in which individuals perform labor or services through the use of force, fraud of coercion, according to EndSlaveryNow.org.
Hotels represent one of the many venues that traffickers can use to exploit their victims. As a result, hospitality staff from multiple hotels in Beloit have undergone anti-trafficking training.
General Manager of Hotel Goodwin and Ironworks Hotel Stephanie Ashley-Hoppe said the training by nonprofit Join The Movement helped break the stigma that trafficking might not happen in Beloit.
“I was very surprised by it,” Ashley-Hoppe said. “I had no idea. I didn’t think about it as something that was common. The training was great because it was broken down into all areas of what we do, from housekeeping and maintenance to front desk staff. It covered all aspects.”
The training also helped give perspective on the problem, she said.
“There were things that you might have thought were odd, but might not have made the connection,” Ashley-Hoppe said. “The training helped you become more aware of the signs and how to properly react to those indicators.”
Lawyers representing human trafficking victims asked that a single federal judge handle multiple lawsuits alleging that major hotel chains have ignored the predatory practice.
The Associated Press reports that attorneys have asked a federal panel to consolidate at least 21 such lawsuits pending in 11 states into a single case in federal court in Columbus, arguing that the lawsuits contain the same basic allegations.
“Human traffickers have capitalized on the hospitality industry’s refusal to adopt and implement industry-wide standards and anti-trafficking policies and procedures, including, but not limited to, training hotel staff on how to identify obvious and well-known signs of sex trafficking,” according to a December 2019 lawsuit seeking to consolidate the cases cited by AP.
The American Hotel and Lodging Association also announced plans to train hotel employees nationwide to recognize the signs of human trafficking.
Other industries also are stepping up to make employees aware of trafficking.
In January, Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul, the Wisconsin State Patrol and Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced a plan to increase understanding within the convenience store industry about human trafficking with the Wisconsin Petroleum Marketers & Convenience Store Association (WPMCA).
“WPMCA is proud to partner with DOJ, DOT, and DCF to help combat human trafficking in Wisconsin,” said WPMCA Chairman Andrew Bowman of Stop-N-Go of Madison. “Our industry employs over 50,000 people and operates nearly 3,000 convenience stores across the state and we are constantly interacting with the motoring public. We are excited to join the fight to prevent this horrible crime.”
The state agencies will provide WPMCA and its members with training and materials to raise awareness about human trafficking and what convenience store managers and employees can do if trafficking is suspected.
Partners will be available at WPMCA’s annual conference and DCF will distribute materials at the WPMCA trade show. Seminars on recognizing and reporting human trafficking will also be held in four regions of Wisconsin with store owners and employees. Information will include specific human trafficking indicators that could be seen in convenience store and gas station settings and how to report actionable leads to law enforcement. WPMCA will also provide its membership with electronic updates and information throughout 2020 to increase the industry’s overall understanding of human trafficking.
The partnership is being managed by the Wisconsin Department of Justice.
In November of 2019, Gov. Tony Evers signed a bill into law that requires educational training on the recognition and prevention of trafficking for commercial truck drivers.
The law also directs the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the Wisconsin Department of Justice, and the Wisconsin Technical College System Board to establish industry specific training materials. The new law requires the Wisconsin Department of Justice, Wisconsin Department of Transportation, and the Wisconsin Technical College System Board to identify and establish industry specific instruction materials no later than June 30, 2021.
