BELOIT—An Indianapolis man charged with shooting a man in April of 2019 at a Beloit bar is set to undergo a competency review to determine whether the case against him should continue, according to Rock County Circuit Court records.
Daniel T. Blackshear, 28, is charged with attempted first-degree homicide in the non-fatal shooting of a then-37-year-old Beloit man just after 1 a.m. on April 14, 2019 at Rooney’s Pub, 65 Portland Ave. The man was allegedly shot by Blackshear, with the victim suffering a gunshot wound to the jaw, neck and hip, the criminal complaint shows.
While at the bar, Blackshear allegedly was seen talking with individuals near the smoking area when the victim and a woman approached the group “and as they do, the suspect, Blackshear, steps back, raises his hand and shoots” the man with what appears on video footage as a handgun before fleeing.
Blackshear was identified by two witnesses during the incident, along with video footage from the bar, court records indicate. He was arrested on April 23, 2019 by the U.S. Marshals Service in Indiana.
A competency exam was previously ordered on May 19, but it was delayed after Blackshear’s public defender withdrew on May 28. He is being held in the Rock County Jail on a $25,000 cash bond after being extradited to Rock County from Indiana.
The hearing over the competency exam is scheduled for July 23 before Rock County Judge John Wood.