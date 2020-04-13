TOWN OF BELOIT—Both incumbent board members were reelected to the School District of Beloit Turner’s Board of Education, according to unofficial Rock County election results released Monday.
Norman Jacobs and John D. Pelock won reelection in an uncontested race. Jacobs received 1,184 votes, or 47%, and Pelock received 1,273 votes, or 51%.
They will each serve a three-year term until those seats expire in 2023.
John Pelock said the school district is “on guard” and has an enormous responsibility to steer its students and staff safely through a culture shock caused by the Coronavirus pandemic, which is a top priority.
Pelock commended his fellow board members and the school district administration for quickly adapting to virtual learning models, and he said he remains committed to doing his part to help as a school board member.
Jacobs said he was glad to see a number of voters made their voices heard despite the pandemic, either through mailing in ballots or at in-person polling stations.
He said he was also pleased by how quickly the Beloit Turner School District converted to online classes in light of the Coronavirus. While it isn’t as beneficial as in-person classes, Jacobs said the district is still working hard to keep students engaged and focused for the next academic year.
Jacobs also said he is ready to continue being involved in referendum-related discussions while serving another term on the school board.
“I’m looking forward to making some good decisions about the construction referendum. To date, we’ve had some good feedback and generally some good news as construction is moving along,” Jacobs said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.