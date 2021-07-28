As income guidelines were released for free and reduced lunch on Tuesday, officials from the Beloit and Beloit Turner school districts said all students will receive free breakfast and lunch this coming school year.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service recently updated the income eligibility guidelines for meals served at schools and day care programs based on federal poverty levels, according to a press release from the Wisconsin Department of Public Instruction on Tuesday.
The new 2021 guidelines establish that students in a household of four, with income of $34,450 per year or less, qualify for free school meals. If that family’s yearly income is between $34,450.01 and $49,025, children are eligible for reduced-price meals.
The guidelines haven’t changed much.
In 2020, the guidelines established that students in a household of four, with income of $34,060 per year or less, qualify for free school meals. If that family’s yearly income was between $34,060.01 and $48,470, children were eligible for reduced-price meals.
The income guidelines, updated annually, are effective July 1, 2021, through June 30, 2022, and apply to student eligibility for free and reduced‑price school meals offered through the National School Lunch and School Breakfast Programs, and milk offered through the Special Milk Program.
The change shouldn’t impact School District of Beloit students. Every student in the district receives free breakfast and lunch regardless of their family’s income.
“The district has served meals under the Community Eligibility Program (CEP) since the 2014-2015 school year. At the end of the school year, our economically disadvantaged percentage was 66%,” said Executive Director of Business, Human Resources and Operations JoAnn Armstrong.
Beloit Turner Superintendent Dennis McCarthy said last year the Turner district was at 46.5% free and reduced lunch.
“We will not know this year’s percentages until after registration and potentially up until the beginning of the school year. Breakfast and lunch will be free for all students this year due to the Seamless Meal Program extension by the USDA FNS-Food and Nutrition Services team. That has the potential to lower the overall percentage for those families who may not sign up for free and reduced lunch and who are not under direct certification,” McCarthy said.
The state’s participating public and private schools and daycares typically provide applications for free and reduced‑price school meals during registration and in the beginning weeks of the school year. However, applications may be submitted at any time. Only one application is required per household.