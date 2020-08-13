JANESVILLE - The Rock County Public Health Department’s Janesville office will be resuming its low-cost immunization services beginning Aug 19 for children without health insurance coverage for vaccines.
Local clinics provide vaccines to those children who are covered by private insurance, Medicaid, Badger Care or other forms of insurance.
Many children have fallen behind on immunizations during the COVID-19 pandemic. Health Officer Marie-Noel Sandoval feels that it is important to resume services to ensure that childhood immunizations are kept up-to-date.
The Rock County Public Health Department’s immunizations are available to children who are uninsured or whose insurance does not cover vaccines. Services are resuming in the Janesville office only, and appointments are required. To schedule an appointment for your child, call 608-757-5440 and leave a message.