BELOIT—Rafael Rodriguez worked with his hands all his life and made an impression on the hearts in many in Beloit’s Latino community.
He died June 8 at age 62 from health conditions that included COVID-19.
Rodriguez grew up poor in Mexico. He would find meat for his family in a butcher shop’s trash bin, said one of his six children, Gilberto.
Later, Rafael and his wife, Genoveva, lost a child to dysentery.
“My mom said, ‘We can’t live here. Our kids are dying,’” Gilberto said.
Rodriguez and his brothers had crossed Mexico’s northern border as migrant laborers. He decided to stay, and other family members followed, Gilberto said.
Rodriguez and his wife settled in Cicero, Illinois. They became legal residents when Ronald Reagan was president, Gilberto said.
They later moved to South Beloit, Illinois, where Rafael worked about 17 years in a brick factory before diabetes and heart problems forced him to retire in his 40s, Gilberto said.
Rafael and Genoveva divorced in the mid-1990s. Gilberto went to live with his father while the other children stayed with his mother.
The father and son were homeless for a time, living out of a small pickup truck.
One day in the winter, they had enough money for one meal. His father handed him the Styrofoam plate.
“What about you?” Gilberto said.
“He said, ‘You eat first. I’ll eat later.’”
They lived off handouts. Someone gave them a place to stay. Rafael worked multiple jobs for a time. Eventually, things got better, and Rafael scraped together enough for a down payment on a foreclosed house. They lived downstairs and rented out the upstairs.
“He was pretty savvy with his money, probably because of the poverty he lived in. He knew how to stretch a dollar,” Gilberto said.
“He was really cheap, very cheap,” said another of Rafael’s six children, Gaby Garcia.
Garcia remembered her father wouldn’t throw out an old shirt because he could use it for a rag.
Even so, if someone had no food or no place to stay, he would help them out, she said.
“He just had this big, huge heart, and he felt bad for people,” Garcia said, recalling he once translated for two women who were going through cancer treatments.
“He said he didn’t want to see others struggle like he had to struggle,” Gilberto said.
Rafael eventually bought several houses, fixed them up and sold them.
Gilberto said his father was well-known in his community.
Rafael liked to joke and make people feel good about themselves, Garcia recalled.
And he doted on his 14 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.
“I have videos of him dancing with my little girl,” she said. “He loved to sing with her and dance with his grandchildren.”
Longtime health problems dogged Rafael. He had back-to-back heart attacks early last spring and had just gotten out of the hospital when the pandemic struck.
Garcia, who lived upstairs from her father, stepmother Milca and sister Dulce, said about a week after he left the hospital, he said he couldn’t breathe.
Dulce had been in the hospital after an accident, got a coronavirus test there and tested positive, Garcia said.
Dulce had no symptoms and didn’t take it seriously, Garcia said, and neither did her father, who was a big fan of conspiracy theories: “He said it didn’t exist.”
Garcia warned him of the danger, but he laughed it off.
Rafael went back to the hospital.
Gilberto said his father was muscular from years of physical labor, but COVID-19 changed that.
“The way that it broke him down, it was a horrible sight to see,” Gilberto said. “I get scared for people because they don’t take it seriously.”
Rafael was on a ventilator for a time. Doctors induced a coma when it became too hard for him to breathe. He got better, so they brought him out of the coma, and Gilberto thought he would pull through.
Then he suffered two strokes, back to back.
“Eventually, his body was too weak. It was too much for his body,” Garcia said.
“They were telling us, ‘Get ready because he’s not looking good,’” Gilberto said. “We all prayed for him. We visited him as much as we could.”
“I love Beloit Health System because of how they treated my dad,” Gilberto said. “They gave him the respect any person deserves at that point in their life.”
Garcia said family members were allowed to put on protective suits and wave to Rafael through a window. A nurse helped them talk to him on video.
“He said he was going to give it his all. He wasn’t going to let COVID take him,” Garcia said. “I know he fought really hard.”
Family members were allowed into the hospital in groups to say their good-byes.
Gilberto said watching his father in the hospital was difficult.
“You could see the fear in his eye, like he didn’t want to let go, and then his heart gave out and he died,” Gilberto said.
Hispanics and Latino people make up 9.1% of Rock County’s population, but they account for 17.9% of COVID-19 cases here, according to the county health department.
Gilberto gave the eulogy to about 200 people who were masked and distanced.
“You could see our community recognized him. It was just amazing to see all the people,” Gilberto said.
Garcia believes her sister was the one who passed the virus to her father, but Garcia knows it wasn’t on purpose, and she doesn’t lay blame. She said Dulce feels terrible.
“I love my siblings. It’s just part of life. I just take it as a lesson learned,” Garcia said.
Gilberto believes Dulce and Milca got the virus at the Birdseye plant in Darien, where a large outbreak of the disease was reported in the early weeks of the pandemic.
“COVID is real,” Garcia said. “I tell people that every time I have the opportunity. It’s real. Take precautions. Let’s stop the spread.”
Gilberto said he and other family members are still struggling with the loss.
“He taught me how to fish. He taught me the work ethic that I got,” Gilberto said. “My dad was a real hard man, but with the same hand that he disciplined you he would try to soothe you. He was like, ‘I did it for your own good.’”
Gilberto remembered he once told his dad that he wanted to be like him.
“My dad just looked at me and said, ‘You’ll be better than me.’”