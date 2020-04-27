BELOIT—A Mount Morris, Illinois woman was arrested early Monday after she crashed into the Regal Beloit building, 200 State St., in downtown Beloit, according to Beloit police command staff.
Police said Erin R. Groves, 36, was driving at around 1:15 a.m. on Broad Street at a high rate of speed when her vehicle left the roadway near the intersection at Mill Street before striking a water main and the building that caused “substantial damage.”
Groves then allegedly fled from the scene of the crash and was arrested by police on West Grand Avenue.
She was taken into custody on possible charges of Operating While Intoxicated (OWI) second offense, possession of THC and possession of drug paraphernalia. She was cited by police for operating while revoked, unreasonable and imprudent speed, hit-and-run and failure to keep control of a vehicle.
