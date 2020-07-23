SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates dropped slightly in cities and counties in northern Illinois in June, but the remain at historic high levels due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As Illinois moves closer to the next phase of its “Restore Illinois” plan to reopen the economy, state officials are keeping a close watch on the progress of the pandemic and the health of the state economy.
“As part of our efforts to safely reopen our economy, Governor Pritzker recently released a mitigation plan to help the state prevent a COVID-19 resurgence and protect Illinois’ economic recovery,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “We remained focused on supporting working families and small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.”
Rockford’s unemployment rate in June was at 18.7%, down from 21.2% in May, but up from 6.7% in June of 2019, according to figures released Thursday by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Belvidere’s unemployment rate was 18.6% in June, down from 24% in May, but up from 6.5% in June of 2019.
Freeport’s unemployment rate was at 12% in June, down slightly from 12.4% in May, but up from 5% in June of 2019.
Highland Park had the lowest unemployment rate among the 106 communities tracked by the Illinois Department of Employment Security at 9.5% in June, down from 10.5% in May.
Harvey had the highest unemployment rate among cities with a rate of 23.7% in June, up from 20.8% in May.
Among counties, Winnebago County had an unemployment rate of 16.1% in June, down from 19.1% in May, but up from 5.5% in June of 2019.
Boone County had an unemployment rate of 15.5% in June, down from 20% in May, but up from 5.4% in June of 2019.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 11.3% in June, down from 13% in May, but up from 4.3% in June of 2019.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 9.5% in June, down from 10.3% in May, but up from 4% in June of 2019.
Cook County had the highest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 102 counties at 17.4% in June, up from 16.4% in May.
Brown County had the lowest unemployment rate at 6.1% in June, down from 6.8% in May.
The statewide unemployment rate was 14.6% in June, down from 15.3% in May, but up from 4% in June of 2019.
The national unemployment rate was 11.1% in June, down from 13.3% in May, but up from 3.7% in June of 2019.
