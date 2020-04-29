Illinois topped 50,000 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, as Wisconsin state health officials highlighted data the state is watching on the road to reopening parts of the state’s economy.
Rock County added five new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths on Wednesday, according to the Rock County Public Health Department.
In total, there are 183 confirmed COVID-19 cases and six virus-related deaths in Rock County as of Wednesday, with 21% of all cases resulting in hospitalization.
The health department added a new data set with the number of new daily COVID-19 laboratory test results separated by positive and negative outcomes.
Increased testing for COVID-19 appears to have started on April 23, with April 27 showing the highest number of new test results to date as 121 tested negative and eight tested positive, new health department data shows.
In Rock County, 9% of the 129 tests completed on Wednesday resulted in a positive virus case. That figure is down from April 24, when 33% of the 63 completed tests came back positive for COVID-19—the county’s highest percentage total of positive cases to-date.
For Rock County cases, demographic information of the confirmed COVID-19 cases show that 41% of cases are between the ages of 18 and 44-years-old; 38% between 45 and 64-years-old; and 21% of those 65-years-old or older, with 25 having recovered from the virus.
In counties in the Rock County region, 424 cases and 22 deaths have been reported in Dane County; 156 cases and eight deaths in Walworth County; 11 cases and no deaths in Green County, Wisconsin Department of Health Services (DHS) data published Wednesday shows.
Across Wisconsin, 231 new confirmed cases and eight additional virus-related deaths were reported on Wednesday by DHS, bringing the state total up to 6,520 confirmed cases and 308 deaths.
The new cases were the result of 6.9% of 3,326 COVID-19 tests processed on Wednesday.
Gov. Tony Evers and DHS staff say they will monitor the percentage of new tests that come back positive in order to determine when the state can reopen, with Evers noting that two weeks of “consistent decline” will be needed to reopen the state.
Officials say measuring the percentage of new cases returned each day could better determine whether or not the increase in positive cases are due to continued spread of the virus or the increased testing capacity across Wisconsin.
Across the state line, the Winnebago County, Illinois, Health Department reported 26 new cases of COVID-19 and no additional virus-related deaths on Wednesday, bringing the county’s total up to 403 confirmed cases and 14 virus-related deaths. The health department reports that 287 of the county’s 403 confirmed COVID-19 cases come from people ages 20 to 59-years-old.
Daily testing figures for Winnebago County are not provided as part of the county’s COVID-19 report, but as of Wednesday, 1,953 people tested negative for the virus as 2,307 tests remain pending.
In counties in the Winnebago County region, Boone County reported 89 cases and nine deaths; 90 cases and one death in DeKalb County; 588 cases and 33 deaths in McHenry County; 111 cases and one death in Ogle County; and 29 cases in Stephenson County, Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) data from Wednesday shows.
The IDPH reported 2,253 new COVID-19 cases and 92 additional virus-related deaths, bringing the state’s total up to 50,355 cases and 2,215 deaths. Since Tuesday, IDPH processed 14,478 COVID-19 tests.
In the United States, 1.02 million confirmed COVID-19 cases have been reported along with 59,446 deaths as of Wednesday. Worldwide, 3.17 million cases and 224,708 deaths have been reported due to COVID-19.
