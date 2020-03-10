ROCKFORD—Winnebago County voters will head to the polls in less than a week to decide several primary contests, and weigh in on various referendum questions on March 17.
At the top of the ballot sits presidential hopefuls, followed by a host of local and state contests.
For the GOP nomination for County Board Chairman, board member Jim Webster, R-Rockton, will face off against City of Rockford District 14 Alderman Joe Chiarelli. The winner will face board member Burt Gerl, D-Rockford, in the general election set for Nov. 3.
After Winnebago County State’s Attorney Marilyn Hite-Ross announced in October she won’t seek election, Rockford attorneys J. Hanley and David Gill will compete for the Republican nomination for top prosecutor position. The winner will run against current civil division state’s attorney Paul Carpenter, who is running unopposed for the Democratic nomination.
In the 17th Congressional District, incumbent Democrat Cheri Bustos will run unopposed. For the GOP nomination, real estate lawyer Esther Joy King will run against real estate broker Bill Fawell.
Voters in the municipalities of Cherry Valley, Machesney Park, Rockton and Roscoe will decide varying tax increase proposals as referendums appear on the ballot in each community. There also is a proposal for a countywide sales tax increase with revenue from the tax going toward mental health services.
Cherry Valley will ask for a 1% sales tax increase on gross receipts for purchases other than food, medicine and titled property for public infrastructure, operations or property tax relief until June of 2030.
Machesney Park will ask for a 1% sales tax for public infrastructure improvements.
The Village of Roscoe is asking voters for a 1% sales tax increase, with the revenue from the increase going to pay for road repairs and improvements. The referendum includes a five-year sunset clause that would require the tax increase to expire in April of 2025. The tax increase could generate around $1.1 million annually over five years for road infrastructure repairs. This referendum is Roscoe’s fifth attempt for a sales tax increase since 2014.
Rockton’s referendum also will seek a 1% sales tax increase to fund road repairs and improvements. The the sales tax increase is expected to generate $1.1 million a year. The tax increase also has a sunset clause with the tax increase to expire in June of 2025.
Winnebago County is proposing a half percent special sales tax with the revenue going toward mental health services. This proposal would have a sunset clause with the tax increase set to expire in six years if approved.
Sample ballots and other supporting election information can be found at winnebagocountyclerk.com/
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.