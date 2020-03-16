ROCKFORD—The Illinois primary election will be held today despite concerns about the coronavirus/COVID-19.
Polls will be open from 6 a.m.—7 p.m. today and throughout the state election officials have been instructed to take extra care in keeping polling places clean, healthy and safe. Voters can bring their own pens to use in voting booths if they wish.
Three referendums will be on the ballot in Winnebago County.
A county-wide referendum asks residents to increase sales tax by a half percent for the purpose of funding mental health. The increase would mean residents would pay an additional 50 cents on every $100 purchase.
The Village of Rockton is requesting a 1% sales tax increase for the purpose of funding road, sidewalk and infrastructure improvements in the village. The sales tax increase would expire in 2025.
The Village of Roscoe also is requesting a 1% sales tax increase to fund road improvements in the village. This sales tax increase also would expire in 2025.
Voters also will have primary races to decide for some county offices.
Paul Carpenter is running as a Democrat for the office of Winnebago County State’s Attorney while two Republicans, J. Hanley and David Gill, are seeking the nomination for the State’s Attorney’s office.
Burt Gerl is seeking the Democrat nomination for Winnebago County Board chair while two Republicans, Jim Webster and Joseph Chiarelli, are running.
