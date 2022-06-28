Illinois voters turned out for the Primary Election Tuesday to choose candidates for Governor, Illinois House, as well as county offices.
Although vote totals were not complete by deadline Tuesday night, some races were called by national and area media outlets.
The Associated Press and other media outlets on Tuesday night declared Illinois State Sen. Darren Bailey and the likely winner of the Republican nomination for Governor. Bailey, a farmer from Xenia in southern Illinois, had been endorsed by former President Donald Trump. He will face current Democratic Gov. J.B. Pritzker in the Nov. 8 general election.
About 22.32% of registered voters turned out for Tuesday’s primary election, or 20,387 voters out of 91,340 registered voters in the county.
In the race for the Illinois House District 90 seat, it seemed likely that former Illinois Rep. John Cabello of Machesney Park will be the Republican nominee. He faced Roscoe Village President Mark Szula in the primary election. Cabello had about 76.5% of the vote compared to Szula receiving 23.5% of the vote according to incomplete vote totals Tuesday evening.
The newly drawn District 90 of the Illinois House of Representatives includes the communities of South Beloit, Rockton, Roscoe, Shirland, Durand, Freeport and part of Machesney Park.
In Winnebago County races, although vote totals were not complete by deadline, some candidates had healthy leads.
Winnebago
County Clerk
Incumbent Republican Lori Gummow seemed likely to win her race against Republican challenger Michael Delgado.
Gummow, of Loves Park, had 15,171 votes late Tuesday evening compared to Delgado’s 4,846 votes. Gummow has served as county clerk since 2018. Prior to being elected county clerk, she was executive director of Keep Northern Illinois Beautiful.
Delgado, of Rockford, is a correctional officer at the Winnebago County Jail.
Winnebago
County Treasurer
It appeared Steve Schultz would be the Republican nominee for county treasurer late Tuesday evening. Incomplete vote totals had Schultz with 10,523 votes compared to his opponent, Randy Johnson who had 8,110 votes.
Johnson is a Rockton Township trustee. Schultz, of Roscoe, has been a member of the Winnebago County Board since 2008, representing District 3. He will likely face incumbent treasurer Susan Goral in the November general election.
County Board
District 3
A tight race was apparent in District 3. Incomplete vote totals showed Jay Durstock with 638 votes compared to Republican opponent John M. Guevara who had 647 votes. The race was too close to call Tuesday evening. Both men are from Roscoe.
County Board
District 7
Incumbent Paul M. Arena of Roscoe appeared likely to win the Republican nomination for District 7. Incomplete vote totals showed he had 771 votes compared to his Republican opponent Michelle Lewis of Caledonia who had 577 votes.