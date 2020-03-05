PECATONICA, Ill. - The Illinois State Patrol District 16 has announced the results of night time patrols in Winnebago County in February.
Patrols were conducted from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. with a focus on impaired drivers and vehicle safety.
A total of 37 citations were issued, including three driving under the influence citations, four other alcohol or drug citations, two seatbelt violations, four driver license offenses, six insurance violations and 29 warning citations.
