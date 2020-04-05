JANESVILLE — A Durand, Illinois man faces charges drug and weapons charges after he was allegedly observed by a Rock County Sheriff’s Office deputy speeding at 100 miles-per-hour on Highway 81 on Jan. 19, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Eyan D. Lenz, 20, was pulled over and nearly a half-pound of marijuana was found in a backpack, according to a criminal complaint. A witness made contact with the deputy and said that he located a firearm in his driveway that appeared to be thrown from the vehicle driven by Lenz.
Lenz is charged with possession with intent to deliver THC and carrying a concealed weapon. Charges were filed by the Rock County District Attorney’s Office on March 20.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.