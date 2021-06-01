BELOIT — An Illinois man who was involved in a motorcycle crash on May 29 in Beloit died of his injuries on the same day, according to the Beloit Police Department.
Beloit police announced Tuesday the 34-year-old Monroe Center, Illinois man had died.
An initial investigation into the crash showed the man was riding with a group of other motorcyclists traveling south on Pleasant Street towards downtown Beloit when one of the riders crossed the center line into oncoming northbound traffic and collided with a Chevrolet Malibu.
A 36-year-old woman, also of Monroe Center, received non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
The incident marks the second motorcycle-involved fatal crash in Beloit this year. On April 29, a 41-year-old Beloit man who crashed into an SUV on April 22 on Henry Avenue died of his injuries from the wreck. Police said the man collided with the SUV that had the right-of-way.