BELOIT—An Illinois man faces felony charges after he allegedly spit on an officer and threatened to harm police following a traffic stop for a stolen vehicle, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
Zion E. Hibbler, 20, of Bloomington, Illinois, is charged with two counts of throwing or discharging bodily fluids at a public safety worker, two counts of threat to a law enforcement officer, drive or operate a vehicle without consent, obstruction and disorderly conduct.
Hibbler was one of two people arrested after authorities used OnStar technology to track a stolen vehicle to a home in the 1300 block of Wisconsin Avenue in Beloit on Sept. 13.
During his arrest, he allegedly spit at officers multiple times and made threats against the officers lives, the complaint said.