BELOIT—A Palatine, Illinois man is charged with retail theft after allegedly stealing over $1,600 worth of alcohol from a Beloit grocery store on April 25, 2020, according to a Rock County Circuit Court criminal complaint.
An employee at the grocery store located in the 1800 block of Madison Road told police that a man, later identified as Kyle F. Kennedy, 52, who entered the store’s liquor storage area and took a cart and loaded it with two cases of Patron bottles and four cases of Hennessey bottles.
The total loss of the liquor was $1,679.52, the complaint shows.
Kennedy is charged with felony retail theft greater than $500 but less than $5,000.