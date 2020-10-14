BELOIT - An Illinois man was arrested on Saturday following a disturbance at a Beloit business in the 2700 block of Milwaukee Road in which he allegedly fired a handgun and pointed it at a woman, Beloit police said.
Ray Gary, 30, of Dolton, was arrested in the incident and police say no injuries were reported. The woman Gary allegedly pointed the gun at struck Gary with a vehicle in order to leave the area and is not facing arrest, police said.
Gary was arrested for being a felon in possession of a firearm and recklessly endangering safety.