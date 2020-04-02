SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment numbers in Illinois decreased between January and February, but officials from the Illinois Department of Employment Security acknowledges a rising number of unemployment claims being filed as a result of the coronavirus/COVID-19 crisis.
“This administration is fully committed to the health and safety of our workforce and ensuring our workers can provide for their families in this challenging time,” said Deputy Governor Dan Hynes. “As we navigate this period of economic uncertainty, we will continue to champion policies that will lift up every Illinoisan while making investments that will help to strengthen our economy.”
State officials are reporting that an estimated 178,000 people filed for unemployment benefits last week in Illinois.
The unemployment rate in Winnebago County was 4.7% in February, down from 7.7% in January and down from 6% in February of 2019.
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 5.5% in February, down from 9.7% in January and down from 6.8% in February of 2019.
Stephenson County reported an unemployment rate of 4.1% in February, down from 4.9% in January and down from 5.2% in February of 2019.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4.4% in February, down from 6% in January and down from 6% in February of 2019.
Brown County had the lowest unemployment rate among Illinois’ 102 counties at 1.9% in February, down from 2.2% in January. Pulaski County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.1% in February, up from 3.9% in January.
Among area cities, Rockford reported an unemployment rate of 5.5% in February, down from 8.9% in January.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 6.8% in February, down from 12.6% in January.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 4.2% in February, down from 5.3% in January.
The statewide unemployment rate was 3.4% in February, down from 3.5% in January. The national unemployment rate was 3.5% in February, down from 3.6% in January.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.