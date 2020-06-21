SPRINGFIELD—Illinois Public Health officials are warning the public about a multi-state outbreak of cyclosporiasis.
Health officials have received confirmation of about 23 cases. Illness due to the food-borne parasite started to be reported in mid-May.
The outbreak has been linked to packaged garden salads sold at Aldi, Hy-Vee and Jewel-Osco stores.
Symptoms of illness caused by the parasite include watery diarrhea, loss of appetite, weight loss, cramping, fatigue and a low-grade fever.
Infections from cyclosporiasis can be treated with antibiotics. Contact a physician if you experience these symptoms.
