SPRINGFIELD—The economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic is still being felt by counties and communities in northern Illinois, but unemployment rates have dropped quite a bit from a high point in April, according to figures provided by the Illinois Department of Employment Security.
Winnebago and Boone counties tied for the highest unemployment rates in Illinois in July at 13.8%. They were followed by Cook County which had a rate of 13.6% in July. Brown County had the lowest unemployment rate in the state at 4.9% in July.
Winnebago County’s jobless rate in July was down from 16.1% in June, but up from 6.7% in July of 2019. At its high point in April, Winnebago County had a jobless rate of 22.2%.
Boone County’s unemployment rate in July was down from 15.5% in June, but up from 7% in July of 2019. Boone County’s jobless rate was 23.5% in April.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 8.3% in July, down from 9.5% in June, but up from 3.9% in July of 2019. Stephenson County’s unemployment rate was 13% in April.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 9.7% in July, down from 11.3% in June, but up from 4.8% in July of 2019. Ogle County’s jobless rate was 15.2% in April.
Rockford had an unemployment rate of 16.2% in July, down from 18.7% in June, but up from 8.4% in July of 2019. At its high point, in April, Rockford’s unemployment rate was 23.8%.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 16.9% in July, down from 18.6% in June, but up from 9% in July of 2019. At its high point, the jobless rate was 27.6% in Belvidere in April.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 10.4% in July, down from 12% in June, but up from 5.6% in July of 2019. In April, Freeport had a jobless rate of 14.9%.
Harvey had the highest unemployment rates among communities tracked by the state at 19.7% in July. Quincy had the lowest unemployment rate at 7.6% in July.
The statewide unemployment rate was 11.3% in July, down from 14.6% in June.
The national unemployment rate was 10.5% in July, down from 11.2% in June.