SPRINGFIELD—Unemployment rates dropped slightly between February and March in northern Illinois communities and counties, but state officials acknlowledged unemployment claims continue to rise at record levels this month.
Illinois processed 102,937 unemployment benefit claims in the week ending April 18, according to a news release from the Illinois Department of Employment Security. By comparison, Illinois processed 61,000 claims during the same period last year.
The unemployment rate for Winnebago County in March was 4.5%, down slightly from 4.7% in February and down from 5.9% reported in March of 2019.
Boone County reported an unemployment rate of 5% in March, down slightly from 5.5% in February and down from 6.5% in March of 2019.
Ogle County had an unemployment rate of 4% in March, down from 4.4% in February and down from 5.9% in March of 2019.
Stephenson County had an unemployment rate of 3.6% in March, down from 4.1% in February and down from 5.1% in March of 2019.
Washington County had the lowest unemployment rate in March among Illinois’ 102 counties at 1.8% while Grundy County had the highest unemployment rate at 6.3%.
Among the cities in northern Illinois, Rockford had an unemployment rate of 5.4% in March, down slightly from 5.5% in February and down from 6.8% in March of 2019.
Belvidere had an unemployment rate of 6.2% in March, down from 6.8% in February.
Freeport had an unemployment rate of 3.9% in March, down from 4.2% in February. and down from 5.5% in March of 2019.
The statewide unemployment rate was 4.6% in March, up from 3.4% in February.
The national unemployment rate was 4.4% in March, up from 3.5% in February.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.