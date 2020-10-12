ROSCOE - A team from the Illinois Law Enforcement Accreditation Program (ILEAP) will be in Roscoe to review the Roscoe Police Department on Oct. 19 and 20.
The team will be in Roscoe to determine if the department meets ILEAP standards and if it should receive Tier Level 1 Accreditation.
Members of the public, elected officials and agency members can take part in a call-in session from 9 - 10 a.m. on Oct. 20 to voice their views about the police department's ability to meet ILEAP standards. The phone number to call is 815-623-7338. Callers will be limited to 5 minutes each and they must discuss the department's ability to meet standards.