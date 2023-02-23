BELOIT- An ice storm on Wednesday caused hundreds of homes to be without power for over 24 hours, and caused traffic accidents and dangerous conditions in the Stateline Area.
“As of midday Thursday, approximately 220 (Alliant Energy) customers are without power in the Beloit area,” said Chris Caporale, Communications partner with Alliant Energy. “We expect power to be restored for the majority of these customers by noon on Friday.”
Tree limbs hitting power lines and downed power lines were the main causes of power outages, according to Caporale.
“In this storm, the Stateline Area, ranging from Twin Lakes to Beloit, has been hit the hardest because ice played a major role,” Caporale explained. “On a positive side, most of our central and northern Wisconsin regions have not been as affected. This has allowed us to send additional crews to the area to assist in restoring power quickly.”
The road conditions provided a hurdle for Alliant Energy staff to overcome when restoring power.
“Our crews are always prepared during storms like these to begin restoring power,” Caprole said. “However, we work with emergency management and road crews to make decisions based on local travel conditions. During extreme weather, we also encourage our employees to travel in pairs so they can help each other if needed. ”
On the Illinois side of the state line, residents also were dealing with power outages, according to officials from Rock Energy Cooperative.
“Most of the outages have occurred in northern Illinois, near Rockton and South Beloit,” said Jonas Berberich, Communications Manager with the cooperative. “Our crews have been working non-stop since the storm started, and they will continue to work in the field until all issues are resolved. There are currently some (ongoing) outages, but the majority of the outage issues have been resolved.”
Rock Energy Cooperative customers can call 866-752-4550 to report any outages. Alliant Energy customers can report an outage online at AlliantEnergy.com/outage.
“I spoke with our operations manager, and he said there were approximately 4,400 outages in Illinois and 1,600 in Wisconsin, so around 6,000 total outages,” Berberich said. “Again, those numbers are not exact, but it’s a decent estimate as of (Thursday afternoon).”
There were several traffic accidents reported Wednesday in the Stateline Area.
“We had one injury accident at Highway 213 and County Highway Q (Beloit-Newark),” explained Town of Beloit Police Chief LeAnn Jones. “It was a single-vehicle accident. The vehicle went off the road and struck a tree. Both occupants were wearing seatbelts.”
Jones went on to explain that an ambulance took an injured passenger to the hospital.
“A City of Beloit ambulance transported someone to the hospital, so I don’t have any patient information, but it sounded like the people were walking around the vehicle when police arrived,” Jones explained.
Local police departments also assisted state police on incidents that happened on Wednesday.
“We assisted the Illinois State Police on I-90 with a couple accidents, but we only handled one accident out there with no injuries,” said South Beloit Police Chief Adam Truman.
The ice storm caused a lot of damage to area trees, causing large limbs to break off. The City of Beloit is asking residents to assist in cleaning up debris from the storm. The Public Works Department requested that residents bring all ice storm tree debris to the curb. A news release explained that collection of the tree debris will be announced once the initial response is completed. Residents with any questions can call 608-364-2929.
In South Beloit, residents were asked to drop off broken tree branches and debris at the southeast corner of 624 Eastern Ave. in the parking lot of a storage building. People can drop off storm debris at this location until March 5.