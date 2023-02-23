BELOIT- An ice storm on Wednesday caused hundreds of homes to be without power for over 24 hours, and caused traffic accidents and dangerous conditions in the Stateline Area.

“As of midday Thursday, approximately 220 (Alliant Energy) customers are without power in the Beloit area,” said Chris Caporale, Communications partner with Alliant Energy. “We expect power to be restored for the majority of these customers by noon on Friday.”